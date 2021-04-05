First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

