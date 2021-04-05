First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.52

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

