First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,066 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.39 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

