First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.90. 12,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,642. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

