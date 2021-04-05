Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

FSR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $14,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $15,353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

