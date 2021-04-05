Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.82. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.95. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

