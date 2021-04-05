Flowchain (FLC) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Flowchain has a market cap of $29,656.83 and approximately $746.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.