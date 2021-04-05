Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

FL opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

