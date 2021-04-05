FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 424.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $126.09 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.