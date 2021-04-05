FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $555.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.93 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

