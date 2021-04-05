FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

NYSE:WM opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

