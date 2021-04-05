FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 53,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 778.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

