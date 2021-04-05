FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,149 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.73 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

