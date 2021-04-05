Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 400 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

