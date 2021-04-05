Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,560 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.