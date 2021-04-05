Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.91

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 5254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Get Fortis alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.