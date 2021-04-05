Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,498. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

