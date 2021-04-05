Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE FC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $29.68. 2,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $416.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

