Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.07 ($54.20).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.05.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

