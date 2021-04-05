frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,326. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

