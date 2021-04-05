FUD.finance Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $28.20 or 0.00047139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $666,043.74 and $10,859.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.00741824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003679 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

