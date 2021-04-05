Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.