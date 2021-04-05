Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

