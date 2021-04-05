Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,142 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $611.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

