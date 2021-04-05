Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYMX opened at $2.48 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.