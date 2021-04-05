Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $173.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.