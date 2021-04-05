General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.27.

General Dynamics stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

