General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 281,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,689,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

