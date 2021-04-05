GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

