GET Protocol Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00013878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028841 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

