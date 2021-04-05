Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.45

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

