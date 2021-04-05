Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 349.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $169.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $127.42 and a one year high of $179.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

