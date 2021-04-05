Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $54,680,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $123.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

