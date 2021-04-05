Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,834 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2,624.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $7,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $156.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.