Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

