GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,642. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

