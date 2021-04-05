GoldFund Trading Up 433.1% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 81.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 433.1% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $311,710.68 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005669 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.