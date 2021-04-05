Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.