Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Goodfood Market and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$629.02 million and a PE ratio of -333.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.