Graham Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

