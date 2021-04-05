Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.90 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.25 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.94 and a 200-day moving average of $278.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

