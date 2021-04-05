Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.83 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.