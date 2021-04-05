Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.67

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 29424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

