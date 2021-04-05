Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 675.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.64 ($8.83).

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 689 ($9.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 754.75 ($9.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 646.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Comments


