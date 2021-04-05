Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.79

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNCGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.