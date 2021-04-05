Grid+ Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $62,297.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

