Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

