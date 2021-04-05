Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit