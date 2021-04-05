Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,138 shares of company stock worth $528,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

