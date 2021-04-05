GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.61. 108,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,031,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

