Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after buying an additional 228,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

NYSE:HLT opened at $121.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

